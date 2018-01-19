Factbox - How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas

(Reuters) - British retailers are giving updates on the Christmas trading season stretching from “Black Friday” on Nov. 24 to clearance sales in early January.

Following are highlights:

Reported on Jan. 19:

Carpetright (CPRC.L)

Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright (CPRC.L) warned on full-year profit on Friday, saying trading in the key post-Christmas period had been significantly behind expectations.

Reported on Jan. 18:

Associated British Foods (ABF.L)

Associated British Foods said sales at Primark, the discount fashion chain which accounts for about half group revenue and profit, rose 7 percent on a constant currency basis during the Christmas quarter, driven by new store openings.

Reported on Jan. 16:

Dunelm (DNLM.L)

British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said its comparable sales rose 3.4 percent in its latest quarter, helped by strong online sales.

JD Sports Fashion (JD.L)

JD, Britain’s largest sportswear retailer by market value, said it expects annual pretax profit ahead of market expectations on strong trading in the second half of the year, including the Christmas period.

Reported on Jan. 12:

B&M (BMEB.L)

British retailer B&M reported strong trading in the last quarter of 2017, underlining the appeal of discount retailers to increasingly budget-conscious consumers.

Reported on Jan. 11:

Tesco (TSCO.L)

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco missed forecasts for Christmas trading as strong food sales were undermined by weak demand for general goods such as DVDs and computer games.

John Lewis

British retailer John Lewis warned that trading was likely to remain volatile in 2018 after higher costs and tough competition blunted the benefits of solid Christmas sales.

Marks & Spencer (MKS.L)

British retailer Marks & Spencer reported better than expected sales of both clothing and food in the Christmas quarter and said it was maintaining financial guidance for its full 2017-18 year.

Card Factory (CARDC.L)

British greeting cards retailer Card Factory, which sells most of its products for under a pound, said it delivered solid sales growth over Christmas, with like-for-like sales driven by lower margin non-card categories, such as gifts.

AO World (AO.L)

British online home appliances retailer AO World said it enjoyed strong sales growth in the UK over the peak trading period, with the biggest push in sales coming from Black Friday deals.

Booker Group (BOK.L)

Tesco takeover target Booker said total sales grew 3.4 percent in the 16 weeks to Dec. 29, with non-tobacco sales rising 5.9 percent in the period.

Boohoo.com (BOOH.L)

Online fashion group Boohoo.com Plc raised its full-year sales forecast for the third time after bucking a trend of slowing sales among British retailers.

House Of Fraser

UK department store House Of Fraser reported a 2.9 percent decline in six-week sales to Christmas.

Reported on Jan. 10:

Sainsbury (SBRY.L)

British supermarket group Sainsbury’s cautioned that the market for general merchandise and clothing would be tough in 2018, taking the shine off a slight upgrade to its forecast for annual profit. Its general merchandise sales fell 1.4 percent in the 15 weeks to Jan. 6, its fiscal third quarter, having fallen 1.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Lidl UK

Discount supermarket Lidl UK said it grew sales by 16 percent over Christmas as it set a record for the number of customers coming into its stores in December.

Ted Baker (TED.L)

British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc reported higher sales at Christmas, as online purchases surged, sending its shares to a near one-year high.

Superdry (SDRY.L)

Fashion retailer Superdry Plc said it saw strong sales growth at its e-commerce and wholesale business in the peak trading period.

Moss Bros (MOSB.L)

Formalwear specialist Moss Bros Group Plc said it faced a very tough December trading environment leading to a significant reduction in store footfall.

Reported on Jan.9:

Morrisons (MRW.L)

Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket chain Morrisons beat sales growth forecasts, with the rate of growth picking up from the previous quarter.

Majestic Wine (WINEW.L)

British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc said underlying sales in the Christmas season grew 4.1 percent and added it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

Reported on Jan.8:

Mothercare Plc (MTC.L)

British baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc warned that its full-year profit would be much lower than expected as it did not see any improvement in the UK market in the short term, sending its shares tumbling to their lowest ever.

Reported on Jan.4:

Aldi UK [ALDIEI.UL]

Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket chain, said its sales rose over 15 percent in December year-on-year, a record Christmas performance that was driven by strong demand for its premium ranges.

Debenhams Plc (DEB.L)

Retailer Debenhams said its British like-for-like sales at constant currency fell 2.6 percent in the 17 weeks to Dec. 30, reflecting a volatile and competitive market in the autumn and a disappointing first week of its post-Christmas sale. It also downgraded its profit forecast after it slashed prices to drive sales in the run-up to Christmas and cut them again after shoppers failed to turn out for its clearance sale.

Reported on Jan.3:

Poundland

Poundland, which is owned by troubled South African group Steinhoff (SNHJ.J), said it enjoyed a record Christmas, with sales up 5.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 24.

Next Plc (NXT.L)

British clothing retailer Next raised its full-year profit forecast after beating guidance for sales in the run-up to Christmas, as colder weather helped sales of winter clothes. Its shares surged as much as 10 percent.