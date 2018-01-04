FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British retailers are giving updates on the key Christmas trading period stretching from “Black Friday” on Nov. 24 to clearance sales in early January.

Following are highlights:

Reported on Jan.4:

Aldi UK [ALDIEI.UL]

Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket chain, said its sales rose over 15 percent in December year-on-year, a record Christmas performance that was driven by strong demand for its premium ranges.

Debenhams Plc (DEB.L)

Retailer Debenhams said its British like-for-like sales at constant currency fell 2.6 percent in the 17 weeks to Dec. 30, reflecting a volatile and competitive market in the autumn and a disappointing first week of its post-Christmas sale. It also downgraded its profit forecast after it slashed prices to drive sales in the run-up to Christmas and cut them again after shoppers failed to turn out for its clearance sale.

Reported on Jan.3:

Poundland

    Poundland, which is owned by troubled South African group Steinhoff (SNHJ.J), said it enjoyed a record Christmas, with sales up 5.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 24.

    Next Plc (NXT.L)

    British clothing retailer Next raised its full-year profit forecast after beating guidance for sales in the run-up to Christmas, as colder weather helped sales of winter clothes. Its shares surged as much as 10 percent

    John Lewis [JLPC.UL]

    Department store chain John Lewis reported an 8.9 percent jump in total sales in Christmas week with big increases from fashion, homeware and home technology categories.

    Compiled by Rahul B and Radhika Rukmangadhan; Editing by Keith Weir and Susan Fenton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
