Woman charged after trying to scale Buckingham Palace gates
#UK Top News
October 8, 2017

Woman charged after trying to scale Buckingham Palace gates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a protective board outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - A woman who tried to scale the gates of Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth’s London residence, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly, police said on Sunday.

Jessica Davey, aged 35 of west London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

She was detained by police on Saturday before she gained access to the palace grounds in an incident that was not treated as terrorist related. [nL8N1MI0LD]

British police are on high alert after five attacks blamed on terrorism this year.

In August a man wielding a sword outside the palace was charged under terrorism laws. Three police officers suffered minor injuries detaining him.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alison Williams

