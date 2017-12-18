Prince William's daughter Charlotte to start at nursery next year

LONDON (Reuters) - Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate, is to start at a nursery school near the family home in west London early next year, her father’s office said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Princess Charlotte is seen in this undated handout photograph, taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and released by Prince Willam and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London on May 1, 2017. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via REUTERS

The two-year-old, fourth-in-line to the British throne behind her father, whose official title is Duke of Cambridge, her elder brother George and grandfather Prince Charles, will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte,” the school said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”

On its website the school, rated as “outstanding” by government inspectors, describes itself as traditional, saying it “strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners”. Fees are 3,050 pounds ($4,072) per term for mornings and 1,800 pounds for afternoons.

Unlike previous senior royals, Prince William attended nursery school as a child.

His son George made the step up from nursery to primary school in September when he began at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in southwest London which is also close to the family’s Kensington Palace home.

As well as announcing news of Charlotte’s new school, William and Kate released a new portrait photograph of their family which adorns their Christmas cards this year. Kate is pregnant with the couple’s third child with the new royal baby due in April.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)