FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London police arrest woman after incident at Prince George's school
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
September 13, 2017 / 4:36 PM / in a month

London police arrest woman after incident at Prince George's school

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school and Britain's Prince William hold Prince George's hands as he arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - A woman has been arrested in London on suspicion of attempted burglary at a primary school attended by Prince George, the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth, police said on Wednesday.

The four-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton started last week at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in southwest London. The event was widely publicised in Britain and beyond.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday in relation to an incident at the school on Tuesday, and was now in police custody. The woman is suspected of having gained access to the school, but police gave no details about exactly what had happened.

“We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident,” police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace, the residence of Prince William and his family, said: “We are aware of this issue but won’t comment on security matters.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.