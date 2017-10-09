FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police caution woman over incident at Prince George's school
#UK
October 9, 2017

UK police caution woman over incident at Prince George's school

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police have cautioned a woman over an incident at a London primary school attended by Prince George, the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth, police said on Monday.

The four-year-old, third-in-line to the throne and son of Prince William and his wife Kate, started on Sept. 6 at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in southwest London. The event was widely publicised in Britain and beyond.

On Sept. 13, police said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of burglary after she gained access to the school. Police gave few details about the incident, which had occurred on Sept. 12. The woman was later released.

Police said on Monday the caution was in relation to an offence under the Education Act, while there was no further action in relation to attempted burglary.

“A 40-year-old woman has accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property following an incident at Thomas’s Battersea school in September,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday.

A caution is a formal warning by police that stops short of being a criminal conviction.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden

