2 months ago
Prince Philip has left London hospital, Buckingham Palace says
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
#UK Top News
June 22, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 months ago

Prince Philip has left London hospital, Buckingham Palace says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip leaves Buckingham Palace in London, May 4, 2017.Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.

Philip, who is also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

"The Duke of Edinburgh left hospital this morning," a Palace spokesman said.

Philip has been by the queen's side throughout her 65 years on the throne and she has described him as "my strength and stay".

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

