FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Queen opens new Scotland Yard
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
July 13, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 25 days ago

Queen opens new Scotland Yard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick as she is shown police equipment during a visit to open the new headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, in central London, Britain July 13, 2017.Alex Lentati/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth opened the new headquarters of London's police on Thursday in a ceremony that was delayed by nearly four months due to a militant attack which took place on nearby Westminster Bridge.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The New Scotland Yard building is located on London's Victoria Embankment, overlooking the River Thames and close to the Houses of Parliament. It will save the police force around six million pounds a year through improved efficiency.

It was the second time that the Queen opened a headquarters of London's police - in 1967, she inaugurated the previous New Scotland Yard building located near St James' Park.

The monarch had been due to open the new building in March but the event was postponed after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed a police officer in the grounds of parliament before he was shot dead.

Reporting by Arese Joe-Oshodi; Editing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.