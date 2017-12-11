FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palace releases new portrait of Prince Philip
#UK Top News
December 11, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 2 days ago

Palace releases new portrait of Prince Philip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace released on Monday a new portrait of Prince Philip, painted by Australian-born artist Ralph Heimans in the year that Queen Elizabeth’s husband announced his retirement from active public life.

A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London, Britain, December 10, 2017. Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace handout via REUTERS

The portrait, which shows the prince standing in the grand corridor at Windsor Castle, has been painted for display at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark.

The Museum is holding a retrospective exhibition of Heimans’ work in 2018, part of which aims to explore the historical and cultural connections between the royal families of Britain and Denmark, the palace said in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh was born a Prince of Denmark and his ancestry spans both the British and the Danish royal families.

Philip bowed out of public life in August, ending a royal career marked by occasional gaffes that landed him in hot water.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
