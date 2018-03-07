FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
World News
March 7, 2018 / 3:46 PM / in 20 hours

British police suspect Russians struck former Russian double agent - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main line of inquiry is that Russians used a mystery substance to strike down former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, two security sources said.

Skripal, who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found slumped unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the southern English city of Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

British investigators believe Russians may have used the mystery substance to harm Skripal in revenge for his treachery, a U.S. security source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

A European security source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that this was the main line of inquiry. The sources did not give details about the mystery substance.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.