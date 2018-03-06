FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 3:00 PM / a day ago

Russia calls British minister's comments on spy incident 'wild' - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s comments about a mysterious illness that has struck down a Russian former double agent were “wild,” the Interfax news agency reported.

Johnson said earlier on Tuesday it would be difficult to see how UK representation could go to the World Cup in Russia in a normal way if the Kremlin was behind the illness that has struck down Sergei Skripal.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

