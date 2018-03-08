Nerve agent attack on former Russian spy an 'appalling and reckless crime' - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The suspected poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter with nerve agent was an “appalling and reckless crime”, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Police said that Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were targeted with nerve agent in the south-west city of Salisbury, and authorities are treating it as attempted murder.

“It is clear that this was an appalling and reckless crime,” the spokesman told reporters.