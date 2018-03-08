FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 11:43 AM / in a day

Nerve agent attack on former Russian spy an 'appalling and reckless crime' - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The suspected poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter with nerve agent was an “appalling and reckless crime”, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Police said that Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were targeted with nerve agent in the south-west city of Salisbury, and authorities are treating it as attempted murder.

“It is clear that this was an appalling and reckless crime,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by William James; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Andy Bruce

