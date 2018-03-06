FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
UK Top News
March 6, 2018 / 4:25 PM / a day ago

At national security council meeting, May briefed on Salisbury - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May was briefed at a meeting of the National Security Council on an investigation into a mystery illness that afflicted a former Russian agent, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

“At a meeting of the national security council this afternoon, the Prime Minister and senior ministers were updated on the ongoing investigation in Salisbury,” he told reporters. The meeting was attended by senior ministers and officials, but the spokesman declined to give further details.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.