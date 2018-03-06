FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018

May, government kept informed about events in Salisbury - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and government departments are being kept informed about developments in Salisbury, her spokesman said on Tuesday after two people were hospitalised following suspected exposure to an unknown substance.

Ambulances and a police car are parked outside the emergency room at Salisbury District Hospital, Britain, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
“All relevant departments including Number 10 (May’s official residence) are being kept informed of developments as you’d expect. This is an ongoing investigation which is being led by the police,” he told reporters.

Asked how May would describe Britain’s relationship with Russia, he said the prime minister had been clear on her views on Russia.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

