March 9, 2018 / 11:22 AM / in a day

UK sends troops to city where Russian spy poisoned with nerve agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is sending 100 military service personnel with expertise in dealing with chemicals to the city where a Russian double agent was poisoned with a nerve agent, police and the defence ministry said on Friday.

The military will remove vehicles and objects from Salisbury in southern England where Sergei Skripal, 66, who passed Russian secrets to Britain, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were found unconscious on Sunday.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by David Milliken

