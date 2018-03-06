FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
UK Top News
March 6, 2018 / 3:20 PM / a day ago

Russian ex-spy and daughter still critically ill in mysterious UK incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALISBURY, England (Reuters) - Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical condition after they were found unconscious on Sunday in this southwestern English city, police said on Tuesday.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were found on a bench outside a shopping centre in Salisbury. Wiltshire Police, who are responsible for policing the area, said investigators were still trying to determine the cause of their illness.

“They both remain in a critical condition and our thoughts and best wishes remain with their families during this difficult time,” said Kier Pritchard, temporary chief constable of Wiltshire Police.

Reporting by Toby Melville; writing by Estelle Shirbon and William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.