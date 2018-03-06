Russia says Britain's allegations on Skripal incident "groundless"

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected as “groundless” Britain’s allegations on Tuesday that Moscow may be involved in a mysterious illness that struck down a former Russian spy, the TASS news agency reported.

A police officer stands outside a restaurant which was closed after former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, and a woman were found unconscious on a bench nearby after they had been exposed to an unknown substance, in Salisbury, Britain, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Britain should investigate the incident before blaming Russia.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would respond robustly if it turns out Russia is to blame for the illness that struck down Sergei Skripal and his daughter on the streets of an English city.