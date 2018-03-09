FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 10:03 AM / a day ago

Russian double agent still in very serious condition after nerve agent attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALISBURY, England (Reuters) - Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are still in a very serious condition in hospital after exposure to a nerve agent, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said.

A still image taken from an undated video shows Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, being detained by secret service officers in an unknown location. RTR/via Reuters

“It is still very serious for the two people who were indeed the subject of this outrageous attack,” Rudd said, adding that Britain needed to determine the source of the nerve agent.

“In terms of further options, that will have to wait until we’re absolutely clear what the consequences could be, and what the actual source of this nerve agent has been,” she said.

Rudd, speaking during a visit to the English city of Salisbury where Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious, also praised the police for their response to the incident.

Reporting by Elizabeth Burden, writing by Alistair Smout and David Milliken, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
