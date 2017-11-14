Britain has not seen any evidence of successful meddling in elections

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not seen any evidence of successful direct interference in its electoral system, which is one of the most robust in the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning, Britain, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh - RC1DCD146490

In a speech on Monday, May took aim at Russia, accusing the country of “meddling in elections”.

“We have been clear that we believe our own electoral system is amongst the most robust in the world,” the spokesman told reporters. “I don’t think we’ve seen any evidence of any successful direct interference in UK democratic processes.”