a month ago
Court ruling on UK arms sales to Saudi shows export controls robust - May
#World News
July 10, 2017 / 3:10 PM / a month ago

Court ruling on UK arms sales to Saudi shows export controls robust - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Downing Street, London, Britain, July 10, 2017.Hannah McKay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a decision by London's High Court on Monday to reject a bid to halt billions of pounds of arms sales to Saudi Arabia by campaigners who claimed they were being used in violation of international law.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) had sought an order to block export licences for British-made bombs, fighter jets and other munitions which it said the Saudi-led Arab coalition was using in a campaign against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's civil war.

"I welcome the High Court judgment today ... it shows that we do in this country operate one of the most robust export control regimes in the world," she told parliament when asked about the ruling.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

