March 8, 2018 / 5:17 PM / a day ago

Saudi crown prince met Hammond in London - government spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met British finance minister Philip Hammond at the Saudi embassy in London, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday, without giving further details of the discussions.

Prince Mohammed is making an official visit to London to promote Saudi Arabia as a tolerant, modernising economy and build a wider trade and investment relationship with Britain, a long-term defence and security ally.

Britain said on Wednesday it would continue to make the case for the partial public listing of Saudi oil firm Aramco to be in London.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

