Saudi crown prince met Hammond in London - government spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met British finance minister Philip Hammond at the Saudi embassy in London, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday, without giving further details of the discussions.

Prince Mohammed is making an official visit to London to promote Saudi Arabia as a tolerant, modernising economy and build a wider trade and investment relationship with Britain, a long-term defence and security ally.

Britain said on Wednesday it would continue to make the case for the partial public listing of Saudi oil firm Aramco to be in London.