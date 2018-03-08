FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 5:07 PM / a day ago

Saudi crown prince meets banking bosses in London - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is visiting Britain this week, met with Standard Chartered (STAN.L) group chief executive Bill Winters and HSBC (HSBA.L) group CEO John Flint on Thursday in London, two sources familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's then Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reacts upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Flint was due to appear on a panel at a conference on Thursday but the panel’s moderator, Louis Taylor, director general of the Department for International trade said Flint had to meet with Prince Mohammed instead. An HSBC spokeswoman declined to comment.

    One of the sources said Winters also attended the meeting.

    Saudi Arabia is looking at listing part of its state oil company Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) and banks are vying to win formal mandates for the initial public offering.

    Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman

