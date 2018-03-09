FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 7:46 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UK, Saudi Arabia sign deals worth more than $2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Britain and Saudi Arabia signed commercial deals worth more than $2 billion (1.44 billion pounds) during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to London which ended on Friday, a joint statement said, without providing details.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

At the start of the trip, the countries set themselves a 65 billion pound ($90 billion) trade and investment target for the coming years, with London looking for new post-Brexit markets for its services sector, and Prince Mohammed seeking to convince wary investors his country is a tolerant and modernising place.

($1 = 0.7220 pounds)

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
