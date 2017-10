FILE PHOTO - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the 20th anniversary of Scotland voting to establish its own Parliament, in Edinburgh, Britain, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - Scotland will set up a publicly-owned, not-for-profit energy company by 2021 to increase competition and choice for consumers, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

“Energy would be bought wholesale or generated here in Scotland – renewable, of course – and sold to customers as close to cost price as possible,” she told her party’s autumn conference.