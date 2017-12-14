FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish economic growth seen persistently below UK growth rate in coming years
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 3:45 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Scottish economic growth seen persistently below UK growth rate in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s economy will grow at a slower rate than that of the United Kingdom overall during the next five years, the Scottish Fiscal Commission forecast on Thursday.

Scottish gross domestic product growth would be 0.7 percent in 2017 and 2018, 0.9 percent in 2018, 0.6 percent in 2020, 0.9 percent in 2021 and 1.1 percent in 2022, the forecasting agency said in figures published to coincide with the Scottish budget.

Britain’s GDP is expected to grow 1.5 percent in 2017, 1.4 percent in 2018, 1.3 percent in both 2019 and 2020, before picking back up to 1.5 percent, and finally 1.6 percent in 2022, according to Britain’s Office of Budget Responsibility.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.