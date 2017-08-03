FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
Shinty game in the shadow of Ben Nevis showcases Scottish highlands
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017

Shinty game in the shadow of Ben Nevis showcases Scottish highlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Competitors take part in a game of shinty, an ancient sport similar to hockey, that was played against the dramatic backdrop of Britain's highest mountain Ben Nevis on Thursday to promote Scottish tourism in Lochaber, Scotland, Britain AUG 3, 2017.Russell Cheyne

ANOACH MOR, Scotland (Reuters) - A game of shinty, a centuries-old sport similar to hockey, was played against the backdrop of Britain's highest mountain Ben Nevis on Thursday, to promote Scotland as a tourist destination.

The match, played by local teams at over 1,200 metres above sea level, is being held to draw attention to Fort William and Lochaber as a resort for families and adventure sports lovers, VisitScotland tourist board said.

A sport like shinty, called "camanachd" in Gaelic, was played as early as the sixth century, shinty's governing body says, and shinty and hurling as played in Ireland today have the same historical roots.

Reporting by Russell Cheyne; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Louise Ireland

