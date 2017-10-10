SNP deputy leader says there will be a new referendum on Scottish independence

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Scottish National Party told his party’s conference on Tuesday there would be a new referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, without specifying when.
Angus Robertson, who lost his seat in the British parliament in a June general election, was speaking in the context of election dates that were to come, suggesting that a new poll on independence -- rejected by Scots in 2014 -- would be before the next election for Scotland’s devolved parliament in 2021.
(This version of the story has been corrected to fix the date of election)
