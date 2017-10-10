FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNP deputy leader says there will be a new referendum on Scottish independence
October 10, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 9 days ago

SNP deputy leader says there will be a new referendum on Scottish independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The SNP's deputy leader Angus Robertson campaigns in Elgin, Moray, Scotland, Britain May 18, 2017. Picture taken May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Scottish National Party told his party’s conference on Tuesday there would be a new referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, without specifying when.

Angus Robertson, who lost his seat in the British parliament in a June general election, was speaking in the context of election dates that were to come, suggesting that a new poll on independence -- rejected by Scots in 2014 -- would be before the next election for Scotland’s devolved parliament in 2021.

(This version of the story has been corrected to fix the date of election)

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Catherine Evans

