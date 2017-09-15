FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London metro station incident caused by bomb, top police officer says
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in a month

London metro station incident caused by bomb, top police officer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said a bomb was used during an explosion at a London metro station which injured 18 people in what officers described as a “terrorist incident.”

“We now assess that this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device,” Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said on Friday.

London’s police is being supported by Britain’s MI5 intelligence service, he said.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

