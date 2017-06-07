Ten people remain in critical condition after London Bridge attack - Health Authority

LONDON (Reuters) - Ten people remain in a critical condition after Islamist militants targeted pedestrians and revellers in London at the weekend, the English health authority said on Wednesday.

Three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday before attacking people with knives in nearby bars and restaurants.

Earlier on Wednesday, police confirmed the death toll had risen to eight after they found a body in the River Thames. Of the 48 admitted to hospital, 29 were still being cared for, NHS England said.