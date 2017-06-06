British police name Youssef Zaghba as third London Bridge attacker

LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Tuesday named the third man behind the London Bridge attacks as Youssef Zaghba.

The following is the text of the police statement:

"While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives believe he is 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, from east London. The deceased's family have been informed.

"He is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan dissent. He was not a police or MI5 subject of interest.

"All three men involved in the attack were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call."