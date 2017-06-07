FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Two Australians confirmed dead in London attack - government
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
WORLD
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
#UK
June 6, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 2 months ago

Two Australians confirmed dead in London attack - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A second Australian national was confirmed dead following the London attacks on Saturday in which seven people were killed, the Australian government said.

"We continue to work with the United Kingdom authorities who have asked that we await official confirmation of the identities of the victims, and for the families to be officially notified, before we release their names," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement on Wednesday.

Victims have, so far, included nationals from the UK, France, Spain, and New Zealand.

Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Toni Reinhold

