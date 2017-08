Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party speaks on the BBC's Marr Show in London, Britain, June 11, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he was "totally shocked" by an incident in North London which has left several people injured after witnesses said a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque.

"I'm totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight," Corbyn posted on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with those and the community affected by this awful event."