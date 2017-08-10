FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 2 days ago

Police say attending fatal car accident in Manchester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British police said they rushed to a hotel in the northern English city of Manchester after a fatal car accident in a car park in which a young boy died on Thursday.

Armed police attended the event because they were in the area at the time, police said.

A manager of a hotel close to the scene of the accident told Reuters that there was no security threat and the incident involved a crash outside the hotel.

Reporting by Phil Noble in Manchester and Fanny Potkin in London; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

