Police say serious collision in London not terrorism-related
November 1, 2017 / 5:45 PM / in 18 hours

Police say serious collision in London not terrorism-related

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said a serious collision on Wednesday evening in the Covent Garden area of central London, a popular tourist spot in the British capital, was a traffic accident and not terrorism.

“Police were called to reports of a taxi in collision with pedestrians in Southampton Street. Not thought to be terrorist related,” police said in a statement.  

The incident, which happened around 1630 GMT, caused initial panic among nearby pedestrians, some witnesses reported on Twitter.

Reporting by London bureau; editing by Michael Holden

