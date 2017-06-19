One dead, 10 injured in London mosque incident- police

An armed police officer attends to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - One person was killed and 10 others injured on Monday when a van collided with pedestrians near a North London mosque in an incident which is being investigated by counter terrorism officers, police said.

"One man was pronounced dead at the scene," the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

Police said eight people had been taken to three separate hospitals and two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 48-year old van driver, who was detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police, has been taken to hospital and will be subject to a mental health assessment.