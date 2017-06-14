FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inquest opens into the death of five London attack victims
June 14, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

Inquest opens into the death of five London attack victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Floral tributes are left near London Bridge, after attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby killing and injuring people, in London, Britain June 4, 2017.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A coroner on Tuesday opened an inquest into the deaths of five people killed in an Islamist militant attack in London in which three men in a van mowed down pedestrians then stabbed bystanders in a rampage through a nightlife area of the capital.

London police presented evidence to the senior coroner at Southwark Coroner's Court with a preliminary cause of death given.

The victims included one Briton, two Australians, one Frenchman and one Spaniard. Three other people were killed in the June 3 attack and hearings into their deaths will begin on Wednesday.

A date for the inquests into the deaths of the three attackers has yet to be decided.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Angus MacSwan

