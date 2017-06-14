Inquest opens into the death of five London attack victims

LONDON (Reuters) - A coroner on Tuesday opened an inquest into the deaths of five people killed in an Islamist militant attack in London in which three men in a van mowed down pedestrians then stabbed bystanders in a rampage through a nightlife area of the capital.
London police presented evidence to the senior coroner at Southwark Coroner's Court with a preliminary cause of death given.
The victims included one Briton, two Australians, one Frenchman and one Spaniard. Three other people were killed in the June 3 attack and hearings into their deaths will begin on Wednesday.
A date for the inquests into the deaths of the three attackers has yet to be decided.
