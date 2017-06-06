FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
June 6, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 2 months ago

British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian national Youssef Zaghba, 22, identified by Italian and British law enforcement bodies as the the third man shot dead by police officers during the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market is seen in an undated image handed out by the Metropolitan Police, June 6, 2017, Metropolitan Police Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating Saturday's attack on London Bridge on Tuesday named the third assailant as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent who was from east London.

Police said Zaghba had not been a subject of interest to police or the domestic spy agency MI5.

Police had on Monday named the other two attackers as Khuram Butt, aged 27, and Rachid Redouane, aged 30.

Police also said they had made a fresh arrest on Tuesday, detaining a 27-year-old man in Barking, east London.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon

