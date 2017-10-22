FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Incident in central England not connected to 'terrorist activity' - police
October 22, 2017 / 4:33 PM / in 2 days

Incident in central England not connected to 'terrorist activity' - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday that an “ongoing incident” at a leisure complex in central England was not connected to “any terrorist activity”.

Earlier, witnesses told Sky News that a gunman had taken people hostage at a bowling alley at the complex. The police have not confirmed those reports.

“Officers are dealing with ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton and confirm this incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity,” Warwickshire police said on Twitter.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Evans

