Incident in central England not connected to 'terrorist activity' - police

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday that an “ongoing incident” at a leisure complex in central England was not connected to “any terrorist activity”.

Earlier, witnesses told Sky News that a gunman had taken people hostage at a bowling alley at the complex. The police have not confirmed those reports.

“Officers are dealing with ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton and confirm this incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity,” Warwickshire police said on Twitter.