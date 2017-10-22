UK police end armed hostage-taking at English leisure complex - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British police ended an armed hostage siege on Sunday, the BBC reported, saying there were no casualties after a gunman took two staff members hostage at a bowling alley in a leisure complex in central England.

Cars are parked outside the Bermuda Adventure Soft Play World in Nuneaton, Britain October 22, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. COURTESY Facebook - POPA MARIAN/via REUTERS

Earlier, Warwickshire police had ruled out an connection with “terrorist activity” after saying they were dealing with an “ongoing incident” at the leisure park in Nuneaton.

Mehdi Afshar, chief executive of MFA Bowl which owns the alley, was quoted by the BBC as saying the police had stormed the building and ended the siege. There were no casualties, the BBC added.

Earlier, pictures on Twitter showed armed police at the complex, which is home to a cinema, gym and several restaurants, and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off.