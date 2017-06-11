FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police arrest another man in London Bridge attack probe
June 11, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 2 months ago

Police arrest another man in London Bridge attack probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police investigating last weekend's deadly attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 19-year-old man in east London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement posted on its website, said the man was taken into custody at a south London police station and was being detained under the Terrorism Act.

Six other men are in custody in connection with last Saturday's incident in which eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

