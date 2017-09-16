FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police keeping open mind on number of suspects in London train bombing
#World News
September 16, 2017 / 6:12 PM / a month ago

Police keeping open mind on number of suspects in London train bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are keeping an open mind on whether more than one person was responsible for a London train bombing that injured 30 people, after they arrested an 18-year-old man earlier on Saturday.

“We are still pursuing numerous lines of enquiry, and at great pace,” Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Neil Basu told reporters.

“Our priorities are ... to identify and locate any other potential suspects.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

