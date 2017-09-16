Police keeping open mind on number of suspects in London train bombing

Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are keeping an open mind on whether more than one person was responsible for a London train bombing that injured 30 people, after they arrested an 18-year-old man earlier on Saturday.

“We are still pursuing numerous lines of enquiry, and at great pace,” Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Neil Basu told reporters.

“Our priorities are ... to identify and locate any other potential suspects.”