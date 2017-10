Members of the emergency services work near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is being regularly briefed after armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station on Friday, with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train.

“The prime minister is receiving regular updates,” a spokesman from May’s office said when asked if May was aware of the incident.