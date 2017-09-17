FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump's tweet on London train bombing just speculation - Rudd
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2017 / 8:55 AM / a month ago

Trump's tweet on London train bombing just speculation - Rudd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Amber Rudd, Britain's Home Secretary, arrives at a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - The Home Secretary said a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that the culprits behind a bombing on a London train were in the sights of the police, made on Twitter shortly after the attack, had been nothing more than speculation.

“It’s never helpful to have speculation about an ongoing operation and I would include the president of the United States in that comment,” Amber Rudd told BBC television on Sunday. “It is pure speculation, absolutely.”

Rudd’s comments echoed those of Prime Minister Theresa May who said on Friday it was not helpful for anyone to speculate on investigations.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.