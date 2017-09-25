British police arrest seventh man over bomb attack on London train

Passengers wait to for a train at Parson's Green Underground station after it reopened following an explosion on a rush hour train yesterday morning, in London, Britain, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British police made a new arrest on Monday in their investigation into a bomb attack on a London underground train earlier this month.

The man, 20, was detained at a house in the Welsh capital Cardiff by counter-terrorism officers, London police said. He is the seventh man to have been arrested over the attack at Parsons Green station in London on Sept. 15 which injured 30 people.

It was Britain’s fifth major militant attack so far this year.

Last Friday, teenager Ahmed Hassan appeared in court charged with attempting to murder passengers on board the train heading to central London from the southwest suburb of Wimbledon and causing an explosion likely to endanger life using the highly volatile triacetone triperoxide (TATP) - known as “the mother of Satan” - or another explosive substance.

The 18-year-old, from Sunbury-on-Thames, a town to the southwest of London, was remanded in custody until Oct. 13. The home-made bomb engulfed a carriage in flames, but apparently failed to fully explode.

Two other men are still being questioned by police while three others have since been released by detectives and face no further action. Searches are still ongoing at one address in Surrey, south of London, and in Cardiff.