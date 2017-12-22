FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police say lifting road closures near Buckingham Palace
December 21, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 4 days ago

Police say lifting road closures near Buckingham Palace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police started to reopen roads around Buckingham Palace in London late on Thursday after investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Police are seen in Hyde Park Corner in London, Britain December 21, 2017, in this picture from social media. TWITTER/Thor Johnson/@ThorJohnson17 via REUTERS.

“All road closures are now in the process of being removed,” London’s transport authority said. “There’s significant congestion in the area but this should now improve.”

A police spokesman said road closures were being lifted.

Queen Elizabeth is not at Buckingham Palace as she travelled to her Sandringham estate in eastern England earlier on Thursday for the Christmas holiday.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
