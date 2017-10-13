FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teenager to stand trial in March over London bomb attack
#UK
October 13, 2017

Teenager to stand trial in March over London bomb attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A teenager who moved to Britain after his parents were killed in Iraq will go on trial in March over a bomb attack on a packed commuter train that injured 30 people in London in September.

Forensic investigators search on the platform at Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ahmed Hassan, 18, is accused of intent to kill and cause serious injury by planting a home-made bomb at Parsons Green station in London. The bomb shot flames through a carriage but failed to fully explode.

Hassan appeared via video link at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday where a judge said a two week trial would start on March 5. He is set to appear in court next on Jan. 19.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
