2 months ago
Police arrest man at Heathrow airport over Manchester attack
#UK Top News
June 6, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 2 months ago

Police arrest man at Heathrow airport over Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People attend a vigil for the victims of attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 29, 2017.Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a man at London's Heathrow airport in connection with the investigation into the suicide bombing on a concert hall in Manchester last month which killed 22 people.

"The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter.

"The arrest was planned beforehand and there was no direct threat to the airport."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken

