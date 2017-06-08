FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK police search Manchester property in bomb probe, release three
#UK
June 8, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 2 months ago

UK police search Manchester property in bomb probe, release three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Armed police officers keep watch over junior runners competing in the Great Manchester Run in central Manchester, Britain May 28, 2017.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British police searched a property in Manchester on Thursday in connection with a suicide bombing which killed 22 people in the northern English city last month and released another three people without charge.

A total of six men remained in police custody for questioning over the attacks at the Manchester Arena. Fifteen people have been released without charge.

The attacker Salman Abedi was radicalised in 2015 while living in Britain, his brother told Libyan counter-terrorism investigators in Tripoli.

Police were on heightened alert as millions of people voted on Thursday in Britain's parliamentary elections just days after three attackers killed eight people in London.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by William Schomberg

