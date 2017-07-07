FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#UK Top News
July 7, 2017 / 2:57 PM / a month ago

Police arrest man in connection with Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested a 19-year old man on Friday at an airport in northern England in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22 people after a pop concert in May.

"He was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Officers said the man was held at Liverpool's John Lennon airport they were a searching a property in the south of the city, located near to where the attacker Salman Abedi, 22, lived.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

