2 months ago
London mayor says attack near mosque is an assault on shared values
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
#UK Top News
June 19, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 2 months ago

London mayor says attack near mosque is an assault on shared values

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Forensic and police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said an incident in which a man drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque killing one person and injuring 10 was an attack on common values.

"Like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect," he said in a statement.

Khan said there would be extra police to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Robert Birsel

